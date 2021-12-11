Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 515,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.