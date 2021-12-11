CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.30 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $146,542.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $57.36 or 0.00117658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007014 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 92,472 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.