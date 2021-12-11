Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $119,769.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00286647 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008841 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00172092 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

