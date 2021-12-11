Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

