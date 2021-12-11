Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FULT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 933,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,923. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 361,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

