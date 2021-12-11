Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

TER traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.76. 1,116,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $161.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.