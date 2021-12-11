Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

JOUT stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

