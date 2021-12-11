Moreno Evelyn V Has $6.61 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

