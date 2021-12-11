-$0.63 EPS Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

OTRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,096,200 over the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the period.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 527,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,638. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

