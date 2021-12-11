IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $106.49 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,051,796,630 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,688,197 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

