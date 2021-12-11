MahaDAO (MAHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $301,000.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00007501 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $301,000.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,817 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

