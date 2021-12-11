Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

FCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 395,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,055. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

