Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 9,953 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NYSE ETN opened at $170.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

