Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.18 EPS.

Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

