Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

