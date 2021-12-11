WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $161,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.