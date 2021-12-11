Cordant Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.