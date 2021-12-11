Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

