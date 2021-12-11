Strs Ohio Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

