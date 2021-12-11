Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.43. 419,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

