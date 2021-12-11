IoTeX (IOTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123.01 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $123.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.00350874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

