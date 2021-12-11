Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KORE. Cowen began coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:KORE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,915. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

