Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $2.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.12. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $85.54. 11,945,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,655,956. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

