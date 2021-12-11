$15.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report $15.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 billion to $15.11 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $61.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,057,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $126.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

