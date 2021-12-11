Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 421 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

