Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,210,000 after buying an additional 1,718,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

