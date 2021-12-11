Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.89 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Xilinx accounts for about 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $217.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.