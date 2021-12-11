Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

