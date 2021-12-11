$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHBI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,691. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

