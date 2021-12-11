Connolly Sarah T. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.05 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

