CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.9% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 22,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

