Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $808,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

