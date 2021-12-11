Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Catalent reported sales of $910.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $122.32. 1,254,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,792. Catalent has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

