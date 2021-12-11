Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 463,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,147. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.