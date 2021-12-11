Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report sales of $3.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 million and the highest is $3.70 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 50,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.42. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.