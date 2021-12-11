Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

