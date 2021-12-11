Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,361 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 18.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 20.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 316,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

