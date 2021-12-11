SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,540. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.