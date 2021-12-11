Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $473.67 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.83 and a 200-day moving average of $432.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.