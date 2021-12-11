Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-2.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,670. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

