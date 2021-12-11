Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,437.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,425.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.