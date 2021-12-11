OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,751.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

