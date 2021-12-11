Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.