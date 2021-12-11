$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,896. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.