Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

KTOS stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $19.44. 755,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,373. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $15,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

