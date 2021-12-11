2,921 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

EOG opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.