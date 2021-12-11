Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $305.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.68 and its 200 day moving average is $281.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

