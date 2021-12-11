Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

