Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.700-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.49. The company had a trading volume of 840,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.07. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

