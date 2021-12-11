NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 9.6% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

